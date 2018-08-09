UAE Permanent Representative to UN delivers speech on ‘Convention Prohibition of Biological Weapons’

They made this statement during a speech delivered by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, in Geneva, on behalf of the Arab Group, during a meeting of experts in charge of international cooperation and assistance, as per Article 10 of the convention.

The speech noted that the convention has a key role in promoting international peace and security while related international and regional developments, in light of the growing risks and threats posed by terrorist groups, confirm the importance of the convention and the necessity of joint Arab action, to ensure the implementation of all its provisions.

The group also highlighted the importance of Article 10 of the convention, which is an essential pillar for reinforcing national obligations to implement the convention's provisions, through launching projects and joint cooperation programmes, as well as the exchange of knowledge in relevant technological and scientific areas, biological security and safety, and the management of biological risks. It also aims to monitor and combat epidemiological diseases on national and international levels and provide assistance to developing countries, to reduce the scientific and technological gap between them and developed countries.

In the speech, Al Zaabi also pointed out that the implementation of Article 10 requires the combined action of all parties, to identify obstacles and create solutions while stressing the importance of enhancing their cooperation in exchanging equipment and scientific and technological expertise, as well as information related to capacity-building and the use of biological agents for peaceful purposes.

The UAE currently chairs the Arab Group in Geneva and participated in the meeting through a delegation that included the country's diplomatic mission in the city, as well as the ministries of foreign affairs and international cooperation, defence and armed forces, interior, climate change and environment, health and the commodities, along with the Materials Control Committee for Import and Export.