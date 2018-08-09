Emirates Auction signs cooperation agreement with Ajman Free Zone

The two sides agreed that Emirates Auction will organise online auctions to sell cargo that has been seized based on orders from the Judicial Committee that falls under the Dispute Settlement Committee in the Ajman Free Zone, and in accordance to the best global practices.

The agreement was signed by both Mohammed Al Midhani, Director of the Department of Inspection and Labor Affairs and Omar Matar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, at the Ajman Free Zone headquarters, in the presence of Fatima Salem, Acting Director General of Ajman Free Zone.

The signing of the agreement was also attended by Rabi’ Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Ajman Free Zone, Shamsa Al Dhahiri, Executive Director of Business Development at Ajman Free Zone, and Waleed Al Hosani, Head of Contracts and Procurement Department at Ajman Free Zone, in addition to a number of managers and directors from Emirates Auction.

Fatima Salem, Acting Director General of Ajman Free Zone, stated that the agreement with Emirates Auction is considered another step forward towards smart transformation for Ajman Free Zone, especially since the online auctions saves both time and effort, which contributes to enhancing efficiency and facilitating transactions.

Omar Matar Al Mannai, executive director of Emirates Auction, stressed that the company is keen to sell the seized cargo of Ajman Free Zone in accordance to the best standards, which will ensure that the free zone will witness attractive returns, as well as provide bidders the opportunity to purchase the cargo at competitive prices. He added that the cooperation with Ajman Free Zone represents a great addition to the list of partners for Emirates Auction, and it reflects the prominent reputation of the company’s services in the country and the region.

Al Mannai stated that Emirates Auction is keen to continue the positive growth of the company by working to achieve the goals of its partners and clients, as well as attract bidders to participate in the online and public auctions organized by the company, which has allowed Emirates auction to build an impressive track record of achievements and successes for the company and for its patrons since its launch in 2004.

Through this cooperation agreement with Emirates Auction, the Ajman Free Zone looks to implement the best global practices for selling seized cargo based on judicial orders, which will benefit the community and generate revenues for investment in the free zone, in addition to providing potential bidders with the opportunity to purchase the cargo at the best prices.

The signing of the cooperation agreement comes in light of the huge success that Emirates Auction has previously achieved in selling seized cargo, vehicles and real estate for a variety of public and private institutions in the country, in addition to the company’s innovation in developing the Electronic Jurisdictions System for the country’s courts. The auctions that Emirates Auction routinely organizes witness a huge turnout of bidders, and the company’s online auctions provide an easy way for bidders to participate through the company’s websites or through its smartphone application.