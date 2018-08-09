UNHCR hub in Dubai delivers aid to Ethiopia

Seventeen trucks were loaded with emergency relief items including, 7,400 water flasks, 18,500 mattresses, 7,400 water-proof plastic sheeting, 14,800 blankets and 3,700 kitchen sets.

The UN refugee agency also deployed two emergency response teams to support local authorities and strengthen coordination response teams to ensure the protection of the IDPs at the request of the Ethiopian authorities.

The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners have issued a joint response plan, requiring a total of US$117.7 million to scale up humanitarian response to meet these critical needs and ensure protection of the displaced.