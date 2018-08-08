UAE, Poland discuss boosting economic and investment ties

  • Wednesday 08, August 2018 in 9:11 PM
Sharjah24 - WAM: Dr. Youssef Issa Hassan Al Sabri, UAE Ambassador to Poland, has discussed with Jerzy Kwiecinski, Minister of Investment and Economic Development of Poland, the distinguished bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade and investment sectors.
This came in line with the embassy plan to boost relations between the UAE and Poland in all fields, especially in economic and investment sectors, as well as to contribute effectively to the success of the high-level Europe and Emirates Economic Forum scheduled on 8th November, 2018.
 
Ambassador Al Sabri emphasised the importance of activating cooperation between the two friendly countries in all domains.
 
In turn, the Polish minister affirmed his country's desire to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, noting that it is an important partner of Poland.