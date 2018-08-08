UNRWA praises UAE for continued support

  • Wednesday 08, August 2018 in 9:09 PM
Sharjah24 - WAM: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, has praised UAE for continued support especially provision of US$50 million to cope with the difficult financial conditions across five areas of operations to help Palestinian refugees.
A delegation from the relief and human development agency, comprising Asif Husain-Naviatti, Head of the Advisory Commission Secretariat at UNRWA, and Alia Toukan, Senior External Relations and Projects Officer at UNRWA, said this during its meeting with Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.
 
The two sides discussed the issues related to the outcomes of the Advisory Commission meeting held in Jordan this year.
 
Ambassador Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE firm and steadfast position on the Palestinian causes, especially the refugee issue.