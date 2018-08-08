UNRWA praises UAE for continued support

A delegation from the relief and human development agency, comprising Asif Husain-Naviatti, Head of the Advisory Commission Secretariat at UNRWA, and Alia Toukan, Senior External Relations and Projects Officer at UNRWA, said this during its meeting with Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

The two sides discussed the issues related to the outcomes of the Advisory Commission meeting held in Jordan this year.

Ambassador Al Shamsi emphasised the UAE firm and steadfast position on the Palestinian causes, especially the refugee issue.