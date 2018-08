The UAE aid authority distributed 1,000 food baskets, benefiting some 7,000 residents of At Tuhayat. The move comes in line with the UAE's aid efforts to support Yemeni citizens, and relieve them from their hardships experienced as a result of the Iran-back Houthi militia actions.

The ERC also provided diesel fuel to support the functioning of water pump generators so that residents can access potable water.

At Tuhayat residents expressed their thanks and appreciation for the aid received.