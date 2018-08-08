ICRC praises UAE aid efforts in Yemen

The delegation's remarks came during a meeting with Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen. The delegation included, Michel Atef, ICRC field representative, Marco Ferrarini, ICRC cooperation department representative, and Khaled Babakri, ICRC cooperation department field staff.

The mission commended the UAE's rapid response to international relief appeals, support and assistance for Yemen, and its continued support of Yemen's citizens, especially women and children. The UAE's foreign aid policy reaffirms its commitment towards its humanitarian responsibility towards the Yemeni people, garnering respect and admiration from the international community.

The parties discussed means to enhance ERC-ICRC cooperation, particularly concerning the provision of relief aid and shelter across Yemen's Red Sea Coast region. They also agreed to conduct a study by the ICRC on the humanitarian situation in Hodeidah, and the amount of assistance required as part of the UAE's aid efforts across liberated areas.

During the meeting, Atef praised the vital role played by the UAE's humanitarian assistance to Yemenis, as well as its development efforts that contribute towards restoring stability in Yemen's liberated areas.

Al Kaabi emphasised the UAE's keenness, via its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to continue working with international humanitarian organisations and strengthen coordination efforts to assist Yemen citizens, and alleviate them from their hardships.