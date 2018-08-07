Bahraini delegation briefs on Dubai Police best practices and experiences

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police and General Department of Investigation and Criminal Evidence of Bahrain have explored ways to bolster cooperation in various fields.
This came during the visit of a delegation of the Bahraini department to Dubai Police, where the two sides shared best practices and experiences.
 
Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigations Affairs at Dubai Police, discussed with the Bahraini delegation headed by Lt. Colonel Anwar Mohammed ways to enhance cooperation between both sides.
 
Al Mansouri affirmed Dubai Police keenness to extend bridges of communication, exchange knowledge, expertise and best policing practices in various domains.
 
The Bahraini delegation was briefed on the working, organisational structure, tasks, strategic objectives, programme implementation mechanism and development plans to achieve Dubai Police General headquarters' objectives in crime prevention.
 
The delegation lauded Dubai Police for its excellence in policing and security domains as well as the use of modern technologies to improve the standard of services provided to the public.