Bahraini delegation briefs on Dubai Police best practices and experiences

This came during the visit of a delegation of the Bahraini department to Dubai Police, where the two sides shared best practices and experiences.

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigations Affairs at Dubai Police, discussed with the Bahraini delegation headed by Lt. Colonel Anwar Mohammed ways to enhance cooperation between both sides.

Al Mansouri affirmed Dubai Police keenness to extend bridges of communication, exchange knowledge, expertise and best policing practices in various domains.

The Bahraini delegation was briefed on the working, organisational structure, tasks, strategic objectives, programme implementation mechanism and development plans to achieve Dubai Police General headquarters' objectives in crime prevention.

The delegation lauded Dubai Police for its excellence in policing and security domains as well as the use of modern technologies to improve the standard of services provided to the public.