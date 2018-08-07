Dar Al Ber Society provides AED3 mn humanitarian aid to low-income families in Ajman

Faisal Sahrawy, Director of the Ajman branch, said that the assistance included supporting 69 patients at a total cost of AED369,978, as well as covering school fees of 406 students of low-income families, worth AED1,549,500.

He added that the society also paid the rental of 343 underprivileged families, at an estimated cost amounted to AED1,315,100, as well as supporting 18 various humanitarian cases, at a cost of AED50,500.

Sahrawy highlighted Dar Al Ber keenness in supporting unprivileged and low-income families in the country, saying it will improve community cohesion in line with the teachings of Islam and the directives of the country's leadership.