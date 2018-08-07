Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation at Cairo International Airport, where the two sides exchanged cordial talks about the privileged relations between the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.