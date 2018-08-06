Hosted by Sharjah, ‘AI’ stresses importance of training Emiratis, attracting international talents

This came during its third meeting, which was hosted by the Sharjah Department of E-Government and was chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

The meeting welcomed the council’s new members and its new name, which was recently approved by the UAE Cabinet.

"The UAE leads in realising the importance of artificial intelligence and digital transaction technologies, which are key pillars of the future of the government, services, and scientific development in the country and around the world. We will continue our work, through the council, to create an effective process and appropriate infrastructure, to continue advancing the UAE’s stature in employing modern technologies, in cooperation and coordination with all relevant authorities," Al Olama said.

The meeting also discussed key issues, which include major initiatives, future plans, the goals of the committees that support the council’s work, such as the Data Committee, the major challenges facing the collection of relevant data, unifying standards, and organising specialist training sessions, as well as adopting appropriate data policies, systems and standards.

The council also explained the key tasks of the Cyber Security and Risk Management Committee, which is responsible for giving technical advice, suggesting initiatives to spread knowledge, presenting related recommendations and suggestions, analysing areas of weakness and security threats, maintaining a unified and modern data system, and assessing the efficiency of cybersecurity systems.

The council will publish its guide in the near future and will announce its approved policies, as well as their benefits and risks and how to overcome the subsequent challenges that will face the government. The guide will be the official reference for artificial intelligence and digital transactions.