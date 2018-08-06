Emiratisation a vital national issue: Insurance Authority

Al Zaabi added that the authority is working hard to achieve the aspirations and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership with regards to Emiratisation, which has become more crucial than ever, especially after the declaration of the UAE National Agenda.

The authority participated in the activities of new Emiratisation accelerators for the financial and banking sector, which were recently organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the aim of enhancing Emiratisation in the national insurance sector and increasing its rates, according to an Emiratisation points system launched by the authority, in cooperation with insurance companies in the country.

The authority also launched the "Maharati", an initiative launched by the authority to qualify and train UAE nationals in all fields of insurance specialties free of charge.