UAE's MFNCA awarded European Innovation Management Standard

The certificate, which is the top international credential for innovation-friendly management systems, recognises the Ministry’s efforts to promote creativity as a core tenet of corporate culture. This, in turn, resonates with the directives of the wise leadership to establish the UAE as one of the most innovative countries in the world. The Ministry had also implemented plans and strategies to promote political participation among all segments of society, in addition to enhancing coordination between the government and the Federal National Council to the benefit of UAE citizens.

The Ministry of State for FNC Affairs was awarded the certificate in the presence of Dr. Saeed Mohammad Al Ghafli, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretary for FNC Affairs; and Sami bin Adi, the MFNCA’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services Sector; along with several department heads and members of the executive innovation team.

For his part, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, congratulated Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, on the new certification, underlining the major role that the Minister’s directives played in improving operations and realising the UAE leadership’s vision through programmes that enable the Ministry to meet the highest standards of quality and innovation, utilise advanced technologies to become the government of the future, and lead the region and the world in that field.

"Receiving this certificate reflects our commitment in the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs to innovation and creativity," said Lootah. "It is one more achievement to be added to the Ministry’s impressive track record, and an international acknowledgement of our dedication to embracing innovation as an instrument for development and progress, and as a tool to strengthen cooperation between the legislative and executive branches of the UAE Government."

He applauded the efforts exerted by the Ministry’s staff, which contributed greatly to this achievement, thanking all entities that played a part.

Meanwhile, Sami bin Adi said, "The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs relies on innovative systems and operations that align with the wise leadership’s directives to establish the government of the future and carry on with the journey of excellence and leadership. By embracing innovation and creativity as a pillar of our corporate culture, we look forward to launching ground-breaking initiatives to improve performance and meet the highest international standards."

The European Innovation Management Standard TS 16555 (CEN/TS 16555-1-2013) certification is the first of its kind in the world. It outlines the necessary requirements for an innovation management system within a given organisation, in accordance with the nature of its work, its strategies and operations.