"We have always been in support of the special envoy, we are going to continue to do so," Emirati Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashemi told reporters in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Thursday told the Security Council that "a political solution" to end the war in Yemen was "available" and that the warring sides would be invited to talks on September 6 in Geneva.