UAE’s humanitarian operations support cultural programmes in Hodeidah

The plans aim to support cultural programmes in Yemen and preserve its cultural heritage.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the "Command of Humanitarian Operations" in the temporary capital, Aden, Damaj presented a plan to meet the needs of the ministry and revive the culture and heritage in the country’s liberated governorates. Both sides also discussed the process of supporting the cultural sector in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, and launching cultural projects in Hodeidah.

Damaj praised the UAE’s efforts to support Yemen’s cultural sector and protect its historic heritage from the violations of Houthi militias.

Al Kaabi stated that the UAE’s support for the country’s cultural sector is part of its ongoing efforts to implement cultural programmes and protect the national heritage and identity of the Yemeni people, while noting that they will study the necessary requirements and consider key priorities, according to specific timelines, through coordinating with the Ministry of Culture.

Al Kaabi added that the restoration and maintenance of Yemeni cultural establishments is part of the UAE’s commitment to international humanitarian law and its humanitarian responsibility towards the Yemeni people, while stressing that Yemen has witnessed attempts to erase its historic identity and destroy its heritage.