‘Khalifa Foundation’, MoHRE sign MoU

During the signing of MoU between ‘Khalifa Foundation’ and MoHRE

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, and Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The signing of the MoU is part of the foundation’s overall plan to support Emirati families, by encouraging them to establish small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, which are key drivers of the national economy.

Al Khouri said that the foundation aims to encourage UAE nationals to enter in the labour market, while enabling them to effectively contribute to the nation’s economy, support development projects, and establish SMEs.

Al Khouri stressed that the MoU will lead to an investment in social energies and create an efficient and productive community, which will drive the country’s economic development.

Al Suwaidi said that the MoU is part of the ministry’s strategy to support Emiratisation and empower UAE nationals by enabling them to work in the private sector, in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

He added that the "Self-Employment System" is an e-platform that links self-employed nationals with companies and authorities that require temporary support.

The MoU stipulates that the foundation will provide the required moral support to make the initiative succeed, through organising training courses conducted by specialists in relevant professions