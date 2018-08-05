MoHRE, Ministry of Education sign MoU on Smart Government Inquiry

During the signing of MoU between MoHRE and Ministry of Education

The MoU was signed by Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, MoHRE, and Sheikha Kholoud Saqr Al Qasimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Supervision Sector in the Ministry of Education, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Dubai.

The MoU stipulates that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will provide information about establishments, their situation, and registered employees to support the decision-making process by granting users working in the Ministry of Education access to the Smart Government Query service.

It also stipulates that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will organise training workshops for authorised employees of the Ministry of Education to explain how to use the service.