MFAO, ERC sign agreement to support humanitarian work

According to the agreement, the ERC will manage the revenues of the commemorative gift shop at Wahat Al Karama and redirect them to its charity and humanitarian activities outside the country, in cooperation with the office, such as vaccination campaigns in poor countries.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC at the headquarters of Wahat Al Karama.

Sheikh Khalifa said that the agreement is part of the office’s efforts to support the humanitarian initiatives of national authorities and institutions, including the ERC, while pointing out that the UAE, due to the support of the wise leadership, has attained the first position internationally in offering humanitarian and charity aid around the world.

He explained that the agreement highlights the leading humanitarian role of the nation’s martyrs and their giving, as well as their sacrifices.

"Our wise leadership wants us to make giving a part of our lives, as it is a culture inherited by children from their grandparents," Dr. Al Falahi said.

"Due the desire of the ERC and the office to launch humanitarian initiatives that will highlight the country’s leading role in offering humanitarian assistance, this joint cooperation agreement was signed to establish the humanitarian work between both parties," Al Falahi added.

Wahat Al Karama is a major destination for visitors and tourists to learn about the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs, which have made the country an international symbol of tolerance, coexistence, hospitality and giving. The site includes a visitor centre and commemorative gift shop.