Emirates Youth Council launches 3rd U.N. Youth Delegate Programme

The programme aims to sharpen the diplomatic skills of Emirati youth and train them to represent the UAE at international events, through participating in the country’s permanent delegation to the U.N. and its official delegation to the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The programme also aims to offer the youths the opportunity to participate in international causes and enrich discussions at the UN, which will strengthen the UAE’s role in key international events and introduce the international community to the accomplishments of Emirati youth.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said that the programme is an opportunity for Emirati youth to sharpen their diplomatic skills and train them to be ambassadors for all Emirati youth in regional and international events.

She added that the UAE’s leadership always aims to support the country’s youth, who are its ideal investment, through organising relevant educational and training programmes, in cooperation with various national government and private authorities, as well as to involve them in regional and international activities and meetings.

The programme will run for between three weeks and three months.