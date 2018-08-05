Dawn of 6th August, 1966, a renewed national occasion: Nahyan bin Mubarak

It represents the break of dawn in the history of the region and the nation. It set off a wonderful national journey, which recorded bright pages of goodness and unlimited giving. It expanded in length and width and reached people everywhere, without discrimination, but with an emphasis on tolerance and peaceful coexistence, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan said that this new dawn, which began on 6th August, 1966, laid the foundation of what was to follow. Its impact was felt in urbanisation, in the building of cities, in the rational utilisation of the country’s resources, in the excellent development of the infrastructure and facilities, in the developed systems of education, health and social care, in addition to protection of the environment and the creative balance between authenticity and modernity.

He noted, "Today, thanks to the vision and wisdom of the founding leader, we are a country in which everyone who lives on its good soil has the right to be proud of their accomplishments in all fields, as well as the pillars of security, stability and prosperity that we have established. Today, we recall with all the love and pride what was achieved by the founding leader and has become an example of solidarity and brotherhood. Today, we are proud that our country has proven its worth in all its stages: Arabic, Islamic and international. It is still a pioneer in achieving development and peace everywhere, rescuing the needy and standing up for the aggrieved, and working for the right, justice and peace in the region and the world."

Sheikh Nahyan said that the founding father wanted the UAE to be a modern country, which is proud of its history, preserves its heritage, and does not compromise on its noble values. It should be capable of keeping up with all the challenges of time and achieving the dreams of Sheikh Zayed, he added.

He further said, "While we celebrate the Year of Zayed this year, we express our great pride in the characteristics of this great leader, who portrays to us and the whole world, the principles of leadership and pioneering. He is a historical figure whom everyone looks up to with admiration, gratitude, love and loyalty."