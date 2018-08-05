UAQ Ruler visit Emirates Canadian University College

  • UAQ Ruler during his visit of Emirates Canadian University College
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, emphasised that the UAE's wise leadership offers special attention to all stages of education, which reflects its work to promote the educational outputs and highly-qualified cadres who are able to address future challenges, while being armed by science to contribute to the development march witnessed by the country.
The remarks were made when Sheikh Saud visited the Emirates Canadian University College, ECUC, on Sunday, and was briefed about its future projects, aimed at building local and international academic ties to enhance its role in society.
 
The Ruler also directed the granting of scholarships for top ranked students in high schools, to attract outstanding students to the bachelor programme in the college, as part of a stimulating educational environment that enhances their leadership skills.
 
He further called for granting scholarships for families of national martyrs who sacrificed their lives responding to the call of duty and defending the right and legitimacy.
 
Sheikh Saud also launched the "Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Award for Distinguished Student" to encourage students to exert more efforts and boost their educational achievements and skills, as well as the "Distinguished Academic Researcher" to encourage the teaching staff to support the competitive spirit of scientific research.
 
