Manal bint Mohammed: "The legacy of Sheikh Zayed is a source of inspiration for innovative artwork"

The artwork has been created in collaboration with Zayed University in Dubai and with the support of the Dubai Women Establishment, DWE. The mural, which will be displayed for a year on the outer wall of Dubai Ladies Club in Jumeirah, features various works of art exploring the journey and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Twenty-two female students from the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University in Dubai were involved in the ‘Al Ydar’ initiative.

The project was launched by Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment and the UAE Gender Balance Council, and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on May 6, to mark 100 years since the birth of the UAE’s Founding Father, and to celebrate the ‘Year of Zayed’.

The mural’s artwork conveys four main themes, inspired by the nation’s Founding Father’s values and interests – wisdom, respect, sustainability and human development.

Sheikha Manal said that the achievements and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continue to inspire innovators to create outstanding works of art, such as the ‘Al Ydar’ mural that has been created by Zayed University students over the expanse of one month. This work is a result of Sheikh Zayed’s efforts to educate Emiratis and support Emirati women by providing them with the tools and skills they need to excel and succeed across all fields.

She praised Zayed University for its support and participation in the initiative, and the female students who created this work of art. Her Highness highlighted her commitment to encouraging young talent to showcase their abilities through the cultural and artistic initiatives organised by The Cultural Office of Sheikha Manal, and demonstrate the importance of art in society.

She also highlighted the importance of providing locals, residents, and visitors to the UAE with the opportunity to view the mural’s exceptional artwork and all that it depicts from Sheikh Zayed’s life and legacy. Her Highness said that Sheikh Zayed’s leadership skills, and the importance he placed on education, healthcare, the environment, the economy, culture and heritage, infrastructure, and humanitarian aid formed the foundation for the development of a modern nation, one that is now among the world’s most developed nations thanks to the guidance of its wise leadership.

Al Maha Al Bastaki, the Director of The Cultural Office, praised Sheikha Manal’s commitment to the arts, and her patronage of young artists of various age groups, especially adolescents and children, by way of numerous projects and initiatives. "We are pleased with the ‘Year of Zayed’ mural, which has proved to be a unique edition of the ‘Al Ydar’ initiative, celebrating our nation’s late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This year’s edition commemorates his legacy and celebrates his accomplishments, as it reinforces the values he instilled within his people," she said.

She continued, "‘Al Ydar’ is in line with The Cultural Office’s longstanding commitment to encouraging artists in the UAE to tap into their creativity and explore their artistic potential. Initiatives as such play a vital role in harnessing the development of young female artists’ skills and assets by providing them with the opportunity to actively contribute to the country’s arts and culture scene."