Sheikh Zayed's accession as Abu Dhabi Ruler will remain in hearts of UAE people: Fatima bint Mubarak

In her remarks on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the accession of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima said that Sheikh Zayed has always emphasised that the real wealth is not material gain, but his investment in people who would eventually build the future of the nation. This was evident from the beginning of his reign in the emirate and his leadership of the federal march since 1971.

She added that the willpower and visionary mind of the Founding Father have transformed the harshness of the past into a bright future with all its modern achievements, which have become a model to be followed in human development and establishing nations.

Sheikha Fatima said that both UAE men and women are fortunate to be led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, emphasising that this leadership has followed the approach of the late leader in providing all means of progress and support.

Her Highness added that Sheikh Zayed has made a miracle on the UAE's land, which is clear through statistics and reports of international organisations. She noted that this miracle is one of the experiences that can only be achieved with the will and determination that many leaders do not have, where Sheikh Zayed possessed a deep faith and a wise vision as well as boundless love for his homeland and people.

Sheikha Fatima pointed out that Sheikh Zayed gave all opportunities to Emirati women to learn and participate in the development process, until they reached today high positions in public and private sectors, occupying more than 66 percent of jobs in the country, including 30 percent in decision-making positions.

"On this day, which is renewed every year in my memory, I believe that the wisdom of Almighty God made 6th August, the beginning of a new historical phase in our lives, a great transformation and a transition from the past to the prosperous present," she concluded.