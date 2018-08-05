UAE, Cook Islands sign joint statement to establish diplomatic relations

The statement was signed by Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, and Karopaerangi Ngatoko, Acting High Commissioner of Cook Islands in New Zealand, in the presence of a number of members of diplomatic corps from both countries.

The joint statement emphasised the mutual desire of the two governments to enhance understanding and cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian sectors, among others, in accordance with the principles and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter and International Law.

The statement approved the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 18th April 1961.

Following the signing ceremony, the ambassador discussed with Ngatoko the political, cultural and economic relations between the two countries, as well as ways to develop the prospects of these ties via knowledge exchange and visits by representatives of the two nations.