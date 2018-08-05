FANR, US Department of Energy boosting efforts to ensure nuclear non-proliferation

Delivered by the US Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration, DOE/NNSA, the training aims to provide familiarity with the ‘especially designed or prepared’ materials and equipment list in the Additional Protocol, which could be used to develop nuclear weapons programmes; and therefore are subject to stringent controls both in the UAE and internationally.

The UAE signed the Additional Protocol to the Safeguard Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in 2009 and it entered into force in 2010. Among other provisions, it establishes methods for the IAEA to perform detailed verification activities in the UAE to confirm the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities – by so-called "Complementary Access". The Additional Protocol further strengthens the UAE’s commitment to non-proliferation while it develops its peaceful nuclear energy programme.

The UAE's nuclear law calls on FANR to regulate the nation's nuclear sector for peaceful purposes, and as part of its efforts to implement that mandate, FANR issued Regulation No. 09 on the Export and Import Control of Nuclear Material, Nuclear Related Items and Nuclear Related Dual-Use Items.

The training will support FANR’s mandate to regulate the sector by controlling import and export of materials and equipment as listed in the Additional Protocol. It also helps support FANR’s outreach efforts to enterprises to promote and ensure compliance with the Additional Protocol reporting requirements and FANR regulations to ensure the exclusively peaceful use of materials and equipment.

Nuclear export control is an essential part of Nuclear Non-Proliferation and any nuclear programme. As part of its commitment to achieve the highest standards of non-proliferation, the UAE is applying a strict export control regime to block and respond effectively to illicit trade of nuclear material or equipment. To this end, the UAE has gone a long way in developing and implementing its regulatory infrastructure consistent with its international obligations and national policy objectives.

As FANR is mandated to regulate the UAE nuclear sector, FANR licenses companies to conduct regulated activities, conducts inspection of licensees and works in close cooperation with local and federal government agencies to ensure compliance with international law and national laws and regulations.