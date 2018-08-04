Combat Human Trafficking reviews latest human rights developments

Dr. Gargash stressed that the committee, since its establishment, has been playing a significant role in coordinating joint work of other competent entities to combat human trafficking.

The Committee also tackled the latest developments regarding the signing of Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, with countries which aim at combating this crime and the joint committees to activate these MoUs.

In this regard, Dr. Gargash called for the conclusion of similar MoUs with other countries to exchange expertise and enhance the role played by the UAE to combat this transnational crime in line with the Committee's comprehensive five-pillar (5Ps) action plan that includes: Prevention, Prosecution, Punishment, Protection and Promotion (of international cooperation).

Dr. Gargash hailed the efforts of members and institutions in the country to combating human trafficking crimes. He also praised the distinguished stature of the UAE as the country has become a leading global role model in combating human trafficking crimes.