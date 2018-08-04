Retirement pay is ultimate goal of subscribing to pension: GPSSA

It is essential for families to subscribe, as they are the building blocks of society, and this protection will save them from risks, such as illness, impairment, aging or forced unemployment, through the laws of social security.

This was the reply to an enquiry submitted by an employer about the intent of an insured UAE national employee who terminates his contract in order to receive his end-of-service gratuity before accepting another job.

The GPSSA highlights the importance of raising awareness among UAE nationals that retirement pay is a means that enables one to face future living obligations, and that taking the end-of-service gratuity, instead, will lead to not being qualified to fully receive old age pensions.

As a result, officials at the GPSSA request employers to advise their insured employees about the best retirement decisions, since pension salaries have a positive impact on their lives and workers’ families.