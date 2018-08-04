Yemeni Public Works Minister praises UAE’s humanitarian, development support

The minister's remarks came during a meeting with Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Humanitarian Operations, in which the two sides discussed the means to increase cooperation to implement infrastructure projects across liberated governorates, especially on the Red Sea Coast.

Al Kaabi also asked the Yemeni minister to develop a study on the requirements for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the coastal highway in the governorate of Hodeidah, which suffered severe damages by the Houthi militias.

Abdul Malik presented a number of proposed projects, including the construction of Al Dhala and Al Hebailain ring roads, the maintenance of bridges on the Aden-Mukalla Highway and the Al Naqba bridge in Shabwa.

He also presented an overview of post-liberation strategic plans to resume providing services to the people of Yemen and to ease the difficulties created by the Iran-backed Houthi militias.

Al Kaabi said the UAE attaches great importance to development and service projects in the liberated areas of Yemen, in a way that will contribute to rebuilding the infrastructure, which was systematically destroyed by the Houthi militias.

He added that all proposed projects will be studied thoroughly, and implemented in line with the reconstruction programme for the liberated governorates of Yemen.