Over 250,000 Yemenis benefited from ERC aid packages in Hodeidah

The aid included 40,300 food baskets, which were distributed as part of the UAE's continuous relief campaign targeting assistance for 1.7 million citizens in the governorate of Hodeidah.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Humanitarian Operations in Yemen, said the ERC teams are doing their best to dispatch aid to those living in the liberated areas of Yemen, to enable them to overcome their difficult conditions.

From April 2015 to May 2018, the UAE has contributed US$3.7 million in aid to Yemen focused primarily on healthcare, education, security, public facilities, infrastructure and reconstruction directly benefiting 13.8 million Yemenis, including 5.3 million are children. It has also rebuilt 1,400 schools and 650 healthcare centres destroyed by the Houthi militias.

The UAE has pledged $500 million to support the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in 2018, in addition to $70 million to renovate seaports and airports.

The UAE has also set up a humanitarian assistance office in Yemen to provide field support to international aid organisations, with the aim of speeding emergency response to civilians in need.