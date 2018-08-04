Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Fatima Mana Al Rumaithi in Al Ain

Fatima Mana Al Rumaithi and her family welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed while expressing their happiness as the visit which reflects the attention of the wise leadership to communicate with Emiratis and following up their affairs.

Sheikh Mohamed and Al Rumaithi family exchanged cordial talks which mirrors the strong bonds, solidarity, and cohesion between the leadership and the people.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed during the visit.