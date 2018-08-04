Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Bakheet Al Ketbi

Al Ketbi and his family, along with several Emiratis and dignitaries, welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit, while appreciating his continued communication with UAE citizens and his keenness on enhancing the noble social values of the Emirati society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the audience exchanged cordial talks, which mirror the strong relations between the country's wise leadership and the UAE’s citizens, and strengthen the deep-rooted Emirati approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This legacy aims to enhance the bonds of social fabric in UAE society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the strong ties and compassion that reflect the UAE's cultural dimension and praised their efforts and initiatives to achieve advanced positions in various fields.

Those in the audience also wished good health and happiness to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with permanent security, safety and prosperity for the UAE, under his wise leadership.

Al Ketbi hosted a banquet in honour of Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed during the visit.