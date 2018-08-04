Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of mother Salem Al Derei

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also offered their condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.