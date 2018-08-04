Gargash receives Sweden's envoy to Yemen, Libya

They reviewed the latest developments in the two embattled countries, and the efforts tirelessly made by the Pro-Legitimacy Arab Coalition forces in Hodeidah.

Dr. Gargash has reaffirmed the UAE's staunch support for the efforts made by the United Nations to secure a political settlement to the situation in Yemen.

"The UAE's principled and supportive stance for UN efforts stems from the country's firm belief that the solution in Yemen should be a political one that is built on relevant international resolutions and the basic references represented by the Gulf initiative on Yemen," he said.

"The UAE is aware of the scourge of humanitarian suffering inflicted by the Houthi rebels who oppose political settlement and opt for violence to keep the country under their grip," he added.