ERC provides food aid in Tarim, Hadramaut

During ERC’s distribution of food baskets in Al Matar area, in Tarim district

Mohamed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, has stated that the new batch of aid goes in harmony with the UAE leadership's directives to offer all types of humanitarian and developmental assistance for Yemenis and provide them with decent life.

For his part, Khalid Awad Huwaidi, Director-General of Tarim District, commended the UAE continued support for the Yemeni people through the country's principal aid arm.

The people of Tarim expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their continued support.