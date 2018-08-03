UAE, Sudan accelerating tourist cooperation

This came in a meeting between Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Mohamed Abu Zaid Mustafa, Sudan's Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, where the two sides addressed bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

The Sudanese minister commended the robust cooperation ties between the two countries, paying tribute to the significant support provided by the UAE for tourist developments in Sudan, particularly for different museums, such as Sennar, Al Khalifa, in Khartoum, and Shikan, in North Kordofan, as well as the Emirati support provided through the ICCROM-Sharjah, a regional conservation centre founded by ICCROM (International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property).