Ajman Ruler receives family of Moroccan child born with 'second head'

The female child, Malak, was born with a rare head-shaped tumour on her head. She not only received successful treatment at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rabat, but also got a new, fully-furnished home gifted to her in Skhirat, Morocco, by Sheikh Humaid, who also helped her father find employment, and promised to continue to sponsor her treatment inside or outside Morocco, if necessity arises in the future.

The father of the child expressed his sincerest gratitude and appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Humaid's efforts, and prayed to God Almighty to gift the UAE leadership and people with more prosperity and blessings.

The noble gesture of Sheikh Humaid fits within the 'Year of Zayed' initiative, and adds to the myriad humanitarian initiatives made by the UAE.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and Hamad bin Ghalaita Al Ghafli, Personal Secretary of His Highness Sheikh Humaid.