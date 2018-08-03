ERC distributes 2500 food baskets in Shabwa

Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC representative in Shabwa, has stated the humanitarian organisation's teams spare no effort to reach out to the largest possible number of beneficiaries in Yemen, specially those in abject need of help and support.

"ERC's aid operations will continue to meet the urgent needs of Yemenis across the country," said Al Nuaimi.

For their part, people of the Hoteib district in Shabwa, where the aid has been provided, expressed their gratitude for the UAE leadership, government and people for their continued determination to ease their grief and assuage their suffering.