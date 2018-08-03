ERC distributes 2500 food baskets in Shabwa

  • Friday 03, August 2018 in 5:57 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A total of 2500 food baskets have been distributed by the Emirates Red Crescent in the Yemeni governorate of Shabwa as part of the continued supported provided by the UAE's premier humanitarian arm for the Yemeni people to help them survive their daily suffering.
Sultan Al Nuaimi, ERC representative in Shabwa, has stated the humanitarian organisation's teams spare no effort to reach out to the largest possible number of beneficiaries in Yemen, specially those in abject need of help and support.
 
"ERC's aid operations will continue to meet the urgent needs of Yemenis across the country," said Al Nuaimi.
 
For their part, people of the Hoteib district in Shabwa, where the aid has been provided, expressed their gratitude for the UAE leadership, government and people for their continued determination to ease their grief and assuage their suffering.