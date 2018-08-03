UAE, Mexico boosting economic cooperation

CONCAMIN is the representative organisation of different industrial sectors and economic activities of great importance for the economic development of Mexico.

Prospects of stimulating partnership and integration between the two countries across different economic domains featured high at the meeting, with the two sides underlining the importance of boosting the privileged bilateral relations to a higher level.

Attending the meeting were key figures of CONCAMIN, which is considered an effective business representation body, recognised for its eminent role in stimulating the development of Mexican industries.