UAE, Mexico boosting economic cooperation

  • Friday 03, August 2018 in 4:06 PM
  • During ambassador Al Menhali’s meeting with president of CONCAMIN
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ways of accelerating economic cooperation were the main topic of discussions at a meeting between Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States, and Francisco Cervantes Diaz, President of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (CONCAMIN), in Mexico.
CONCAMIN is the representative organisation of different industrial sectors and economic activities of great importance for the economic development of Mexico.
 
Prospects of stimulating partnership and integration between the two countries across different economic domains featured high at the meeting, with the two sides underlining the importance of boosting the privileged bilateral relations to a higher level.
 
Attending the meeting were key figures of CONCAMIN, which is considered an effective business representation body, recognised for its eminent role in stimulating the development of Mexican industries.