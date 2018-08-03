Expected weather from Friday to Tuesday

On Friday, the weather will be humid in the morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Hot and hazy at times during daytimes with a probability of local convective clouds formation eastwards by afternoon. Wind will be northwesterly in general, southeasterly to northeasterly eastwards, with speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, causing blowing dust at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate in Sea of Oman.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be humid over coasts in the morning and mist may form northerly. Hot and hazy at times during daytimes. Clouds will appear eastwards by afternoon. The wind will be Northwesterly in general and easterly eastwards, with speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

On Sunday, it will be hot during daytime with rise in temperatures over western areas. The wind will be southwesterly, becoming northwesterly by afternoon, with speed 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 32 km/hr. The sea will be Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday weather will be hot in general and hazy at times during daytime with Southwesterly wind, becoming northwesterly by afternoon, with speed 15 – 25 Km/hr, reaching 32 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday will be humid over coasts in the morning and hot and hazy at times during daytime, Some clouds will appear eastwards by afternoon maybe convective over the mountains. The wind will be northwesterly in general, and easterly eastwards, with speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.