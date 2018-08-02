Vietnamese PM confirms importance of ties with UAE

He also expressed the desire of Vietnam to advance and develop these ties and increase the trade and investment exchange between the two countries, to achieve their mutual interests.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister made this statement while receiving Obaid Saeed bin Taresh Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, at the headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers, where they discussed ways of boosting and developing their bilateral ties and promoting future investment and cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, as well as jointly organising regional and international events and discussing topics of mutual concern.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the ties between the two countries are exceptional while noting that the UAE shares the same desire to promote trade exchange and explore available opportunities to increase investments between the two countries, as well as to reinforce their cooperation in trade, tourism and culture.

He added that the Vietnamese government must provide facilitation and flexibility, to help bring Emirati investments to Vietnam, which will increase their economic and cultural exchange while noting that the approval of the Vietnamese government to exempt UAE nationals from entry visas to Vietnam will support this. He also called on the Vietnamese government to help overcome the obstacles facing Emirati investors in their country.