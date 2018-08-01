Fujairah CP receives Director of Fujairah Adventures Centre

Al Muamari climbed to the summit of the world’s second highest mountain, "K2," in Pakistan, during a trek that lasted for 50 days.

Al Muamari offered his achievement to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad and thanked him for supporting his team throughout their trek.

He added that the summit of K2 is one of the most dangerous in the world, due to its cold weather and its location in harsh terrain at an altitude of 8,611 metres above sea level.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office.