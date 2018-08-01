UAE participates in meeting of Arab League in Cairo

Fadel Jawad, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab league for Legal Affairs, stated that the meeting was held to implement the resolution of the previous Arab League summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, which decided to form the committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia, to perform a comprehensive evaluation of the Arab League’s development and discuss the work of the four working teams in charge of this issue.

In his statement at the conclusion of the meeting, he added that each working team presented a report about their achievements. He noted that they agreed that the working teams will resume their meetings to continue their tasks related to the development process of the Arab League.

He further stated that they agreed to hold another meeting of the committee before the meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of the Arab foreign ministers to be held next September to discuss the achievements of the working teams and present it to the Arab ministers of foreign affairs.