UAE’s education system has achieved many successes in utilising technology: Hussain Al Hammadi

He made this statement while participating in a session on investing in innovative communication and information technology reforms in education, which was attended by several Arab and African ministers of education and international experts, as part of the activities of the "Innovation in the Middle East and North Africa Summit 2018," which was organised by the "Technical Education Ministry," the "Information and Communication Technology Ministry" and the "Education and Scientific Research Ministry" of Egypt, and was held on 29th and 30th July, 2018.

The summit, which was attended by ministers, senior government officials, directors of universities and stakeholders from civil society from around the Middle East and North Africa, aims to promote innovation among the teaching community and utilise technology to develop education.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the ministry has exerted significant efforts to create an educational environment that enables students to translate their knowledge into reality, and has established 72 robot labs and 11 "Fab Labs," as well as the "Al Diwan" digital curriculum platform. It also launched specialist competitions in robot technology and artificial intelligence, AI, coinciding with the Year of Zayed, he said in conclusion.