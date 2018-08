His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, was present.

RAK Ruler welcomed and wished them a pleasant stay and success to further enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries at all levels.

They discussed ways to enhance the existing relations in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials, also attended the meeting.