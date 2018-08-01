Fujairah Ruler receives Wadi Wurayah Reserve team, hails UAE's stature on world map

Sheikh Hamad hailed the wise leadership's strategy, which resulted in these distinguished results starting from the announcement of the Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve to the inclusion of Wadi Wurayah as a biosphere reserve by the UNESCO.

He met the Wadi Wurayah Reserve team, led by Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, on Wednesday at Al Rumaila Palace, on the occasion of Fujairah's Wadi Wurayah being designated as a "biosphere reserve" by UNESCO.

The Fujairah Ruler praised the efforts of the officials of Wadi Wurayah and said that including the place as a biosphere reserve has crowned their continued work during the past years. He also stressed the importance of continuous scientific research to better understand the area with its natural habitats and protect its precious resources in a sustainable way.

Al Afham thanked Sheikh Hamad for his attention to Wadi Wurayah.