Minister of Higher Education approves scholarship applications

The number of students who received early acceptance offers for the first term of the 2018-2019 university year reached 12,854, with 4,315 being accepted by United Arab Emirates University, 5,743 by the Higher Colleges of Technology, 1,735 by Zayed University, 430 by institutes and colleges of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, 316 by Khalifa University, and eight by the Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi.

The number of students enrolled in the foreign scholarship programme reached 307, with 263 studying bachelor’s degrees, and 44 for postgraduate degrees. The number of those accepted by the scholarship could increase in the coming days, as the applications of those from outside the country are yet to be processed.

Dr. Al Falasi congratulated the students for completing high school while wishing them greater advancement and success and highlighting the importance of their choice of academic specialisations to achieve the country’s future goals and aspirations, as well as meeting its need for qualified people who can continue its growth and development.

Al Falasi emphasised that the ministry is offering academic specialisations that will answer the achieve the needs of the job market and the requirements of sustainable development.

Mohammad Ibrahim Al Mualla, Under-Secretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at the Ministry of Education, said that the ministry aims to strengthen its cooperation with higher education institutions from both the government and private sectors, to qualify Emiratis for leading and pioneering positions, which will support the country’s vision and its efforts to create a competitive knowledge-based economy.

The Ministry of Education called on the students to visit the ministry’s website on the link, http://adm.moe.gov.ae/student2018, where they can confirm the status of their application. Those accepted should confirm their acceptance on the website starting from 2nd August, 2018, and can visit the website of their academic institution for more information.

In case of students whose application has not been decided upon, they must contact the department of registration and student counseling in the ministry to follow up their applications. On 8th August, 2018, the second batch of names will be announced.