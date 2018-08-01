Sheikh Zayed established legacy of tolerance: Nahyan bin Mubarak

"This legacy enabled the country to host over 200 nationalities, who live with dignity and respect and work with appreciation and harmony," he said while taking part in a preparatory meeting between relevant government authorities and strategic partners on promoting tolerance in the community.

He said that the legacy of tolerance has been strengthened by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The meeting was convened to promote tolerance within the community in a sustainable way and transform it into integrated institutional work, to achieve the directives of the wise leadership and the goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071 to enrich and ingrain the values of tolerance, harmony, love and peace and make them a lifestyle among the UAE’s diverse communities.

The meeting was held at the Jumeirah At Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the founder of the UAE and creator of its modern advancement, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had established a legacy of tolerance that is unique in the region and the entire world.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of consolidating the country’s efforts to succeed in relevant national and global indicators, especially those related to tolerance, pluralism, acceptance of others and social cohesion, through serious national work and institutional integration, to promote the UAE as a country of tolerance, a symbol of coexistence and a beacon of social cohesion and communication.

He also noted that tolerance, in its best form, is one’s enlightened thinking towards every individual in the community, as well as performing one’s social and humanitarian responsibilities to their family, nation and humanity.

During the meeting, proposed initiatives and activities were discussed by the leaders and representatives of relevant strategic authorities, such as the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, the Ministry of Community Development, the National Media Council, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and the Hedayah International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism.