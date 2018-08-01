UAE Ambassador, Polish Tourism Minister discuss boosting ties

In a meeting, held at the ministry's premises, the ambassador emphasised the importance of activating the agreements signed between both countries in those areas, as well as intensifying cooperation between the Polish Tourism Organisation and its UAE counterpart. He pointed out that preparations are underway for holding a high-level Europe and Emirates Economic Forum on 8th November, 2018, in Warsaw, in line with the "Year of Zayed 2018".

The forum is aimed at strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Poland and the UAE, the Ambassador said, adding, that the UAE embassy in Poland is organising this event in cooperation with the Polish Investment And Trade Agency, which recently opened an office in Dubai.

In turn, Banka said that the two countries have many opportunities for bilateral cooperation to promote themselves as tourist destinations and in the sports field. He also pointed out that the Ministry of Sports and Tourism has joined forces with the Polish Tourism Organisation in preparation for Poland's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai. He added that these efforts are aimed at attracting tourists to visit Poland.

The number of UAE tourists coming to Poland in recent years has quadrupled, thanks to the cooperation between the two countries in different sectors, including tourism.