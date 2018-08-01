ERC holds 5th group wedding in Lahej, Yemen

This latest group wedding is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to hold a series of weddings, under his patronage, benefiting 2,400 individuals across eight Yemeni governorates.

The initiative is also part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen during the Year of Zayed.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, highlighted that the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's initiative falls within the UAE's framework to support Yemen's citizens across all social and cultural aspects. This initiative, he added, carries forward the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sought to support our brothers in Yemen.