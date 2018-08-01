UAE takes part in IORA meetings

Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, headed the UAE delegation. The UAE is the current IORA Vice Chair for the 2019-2019 period, which aims to facilitate and promote economic cooperation between member states.

The meetings, held on 30th and 31st July in Durban, South Africa, brought together the 21 member states and specialised agencies to take stock of the progress and to chart the way forward, with a special focus on the implementation of the IORA Action Plan 2017-2021.

Member states exchanged views on the strengthening of the IORA Secretariat; engagement with dialogue partners, international and regional organisations; new project proposals by member states; and financial management including the IORA Special Fund.

During the meeting, the UAE emphasised in a statement its support of IORA, and its objectives across the short-, medium- and long-term action plan by expanding the exchange of cooperation across trade and investment, sciences and technology, as well as tourism and culture.

Lines of communication are open with government and corporate bodies to finding solutions to common challenges, and strengthening the security and safety of the Indian Ocean by establishing regional integration on maritime safety, the statement said.

The UAE also believes that capacity-building, information exchange and institutional cooperation will help ensure coordination and collaboration among member states in responding to security threats in the Indian Ocean, it added.

The statement went on to convey the UAE's concern surrounding the effects and challenges brought on by climate change, ultimately affecting blue economies, a subject of importance for ASEAN countries.